France Freezes JeM founder Masood Azhar’s Assets in France

As for the fourth time China blocked the bid to designate Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, France has decided to freeze the assets of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, the French government said today.

“France has decided to sanction Masood Azhar at the national level by freezing his assets in application of the Monetary and Financial Code. A joint decree of the Ministries of the Interior, and Economy and Finance was published today in the Official Gazette,” said a press statement from the Government of France that was also placed on social media by the French Ambassador to India.

The statement reiterated French support to India’s fight against terrorism. France had extended support to India’s international campaign to ban Masood Azhar as a terrorist who threatens global peace and safety.

Pakistan is under pressure from global powers to act against groups carrying out attacks in India, including Jaish-e-Mohammed, which claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama that killed 40 soldiers.