Gold & Silver Price: Gold price fall down

In the commodity market, the price of gold falls down. The gold price goes down by gold prices by Rs 260 to Rs 33,110 per 10 gram. Sovereign gold, however, remained flat at Rs 26,400 per eight gram. Globally, gold was trading higher at $ 1,303.18 per ounce. In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity shed Rs 260 to Rs 33,110 and Rs 32,940 per 10 gram, respectively.

Silver too dropped Rs 130 to Rs 39,170 a kg. Silver ready saw a fall of Rs 130 to Rs 39,170 a kg and weekly-based delivery shed Rs 319 to Rs 38,342 a kg. Price for a lot of 100 silver coins remained unchanged at Rs 80,000 for purchase and Rs 81,000 for sale.