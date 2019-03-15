Huawei launches Nova 4e with triple rear cameras

Huawei has launched the Nova 4e mid-range smartphone in China and Malaysia. While the Nova 4 sports a punch-hole display, the Nova 4e comes with a waterdrop notch that houses the front camera. Although both the phones have a triple camera setup on the back, there is a lot of difference between the sensors that each phone packs.

The Nova 4e starts at a price of CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 20,500) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 128GB local storage variant will retail at CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 24,000). It is now available for pre-orders in China, and sales will start from March 21. The phone is offered in Garland Blue, Pearl White and Magic Night Black colours. Meanwhile in Malaysia, consumers will be able to buy the phone from March 16.