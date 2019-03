Candidates list for Lok Sabha election will be published on Monday confirms Sreedharan Pilla. He acknowledged that the party would decide enrollment of Candidates and he has no role in the decision making.

“My responsibility is to uphold the glory of our party. If the party asks me to take part I would accept the candidateship,” he added.

He never forgets to mention Tom Vadakkan for his decision to join hands with BJP. “The flow will go on “he said regarding the same.