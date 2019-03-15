Image search feature; WhatsApp introduces a new feature to help find if the received picture is fake or real?

WhatsApp has now introduced a new feature to check whether the received image is genuine or not. The new feature is available in the beta update and is compatible for Android. The new feature allows the users to upload any received image directly to Google to find other similar images on the internet. This will help the user identify whether the picture is genuine or not.

In India where social media play an important role in the fake spreading of the news, these kinds of innovations will truly add to the credibility of facts/information overloaded. With Lok Sabha polls coming right away this would surely minimize the degree of fake news spreading through social media websites. The new feature will allow the user to cross check the received photo with other similar photos directly from internet thus can help themselves find whether the image is photoshopped or not.