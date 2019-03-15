Latest NewsTechnology

Limited-edition i Phones with a mechanical watch and the sapphire crystal coming soon

Mar 15, 2019
The famous Russian luxury brand Caviar has now announced 99 pieces of iPhone XS and XS MAX recently. The starting price of the products are nearly Rs 5.8 lakh. The price may vary later.

The new variants come with a mechanical watch and the dial protected by a sapphire crystal. “We continue the history of the greatest mechanisms integrated into the smartphone design and a smartphone body which is complemented with a watch mechanism and a tourbillon,” the biggest conglomerate acknowledges on their official website.

Caviar is selling 64GB, 256GB and 512GB variants of iPhone XS for $8,370 (Rs 5.8 lakh), $8,680 (Rs 6.01 lakh) and $9,060 (Rs 6.29 lakh), respectively. The limited edition 64GB iPhone XS Max model could be purchased at $9,130 (Rs 6.3 lakh) for the 256GB and $9,440 (Rs 6.54 lakh) for the 512GB variant. The company said it guarantees free worldwide shipping as well as easy returns and refunds.

