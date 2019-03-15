Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: CPI(M)-led Left Front releases list of 25 candidates in West Bengal

Mar 15, 2019, 08:06 pm IST
The CPI(M)-led Left Front announced its first list of candidates for 25 seats in West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Friday. The 25 seats include Raiganj and Murshidabad, currently held by the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

The CPI(M) had declared its candidates for these two constituencies earlier.

West Bengal has 42 parliamentary seats and the remaining 17 constituencies would be contested either by the Left Front or the Congress, Left Front chairman Biman Bose said.

“In some seats, there could be candidates jointly supported by the Congress and the Left Front,” he added.

The CPI(M) and the Congress have agreed on a seat-sharing arrangement in the state.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha polls will be held from April 11 to May 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 23. West Bengal will go to the polls in all the seven phases.

