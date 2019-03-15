Mumbai Bridge Collapse: This is What Indian Celebrities Said

A large chunk of the foot overbridge near the crowded Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai collapsed on Thursday evening, killing at least five people and injuring 36. The casualties include two women.

The Mumbai police have registered a case against railways and concerned officer of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation at Azad Maidan police station under section 304 (A) of the Indian penal code (Causing death by negligence).

Celebrities expressed their grief through Tweets.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “T 3118 – In grief and in silent prayer .. !! Mumbai city”

Hema Malini wrote, “Tragedy- this time in the heart of Mumbai! The foot overbridge at the CST suddenly collapsed killing 5 people & injuring at least 36. I pray for those who have lost their lives & for those now in hospital for treatment”

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, “Distressed at the news of the fall of part of the overbridge at CST. Praying for the injured. Commuter safety needs attention and hoping that authorities act to prevent such incidents.”

Vivek Oberoi said, “Perturbed to hear about the #MumbaiBridgeCollapse. So disturbing to see images and videos of the scene. Prayers for the victims and their families”