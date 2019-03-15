Health & FitnessNEWS

Negative thoughts are indirectly proportional to the trust you have

Mar 15, 2019, 06:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

It is commonly believed that a negative incident will surely affect your whole day. Negative thoughts will make us least confident, eventually. Now a new study has revealed that it even has the power to make you distrustful to your beloved ones.

The study confirms our trust will get decreased when our mind changes negatively. we will lose trust for others with no prior reason. When negative thoughts increase, the level of trust within yourself decreases. Avoid situations which may bring negativity to your mind. Keep In in mind happiness is the key to unlock your life. Stay motivated

