Passenger smokes onboard flight to Delhi, Arrested

Airport police arrested a male passenger who was caught smoking in the lavatory of an IndiGo flight while it was on its way from Goa to Delhi on Thursday. The passenger has been identified as Narendra Singh.

According to the police, Singh was on onboard flight 6E 637 – from Goa to New Delhi – entered the aircraft lavatory and started smoking. Getting the hint, the cabin crew alerted the pilot who informed the ATC about the same.

With the flight landed at Delhi’s IGI airport at 5:55 pm, aviation security personnel entered the flight and arrested Singh. Later the CISF personnel handed Singh to Delhi Police, who took him in custody.

Informing more, DCP (Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said, as reported by ANI, “We have registered a non-cognizable report against the accused passenger on the complaint of IndiGo staff.”