Sanjeev Chawla files appeal in UK against extradition order

Alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla, who is wanted in India to face charges of match-fixing dating back to 2000, has filed an application in the UK High Court seeking leave to appeal against his extradition order by Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London. UK home secretary Sajid Javid had signed off on the District Judge’s order in favour of the extradition last month, giving Chawla 14 days to seek an appeal against the decision.

The UK Home Office confirmed today that Chawla has filed the application within the 14-day time-frame. Chawla is a key accused in cricket match-fixing scandal involving former South African captain Hansie Cronje in 2000.

His application for leave to appeal will be assessed by a High Court judge and set for a hearing if it is accepted.