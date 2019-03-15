Stock Market: Sensex at 6-month high; crosses 38,000 mark

In the stock market, domestic benchmark indices Sensex settled 269.43 points, or 0.71%, higher at 38,024.32. The NSE Nifty closed 83.60 points, or 0.74%, up at 11,426.85. The 30-share index breached the 38,000-mark for the first time in six months. It had ended at 38,090.64 on September 14, 2018.

Kotak Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, ending 4.31% higher. PowerGrid, TCS, ICICI Bank, SBI, HCL Tech, NTPC, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, HDFC duo, ONGC, Vedanta and IndusInd Bank too rose up to 2.84%.