Swiss Open Badminton Championship: Nine Indian players enter quarterfinals

In Badminton, nine Indian shuttlers, including Subhankar Dey, B. Sai Praneeth and Riya Mookerjee, have entered the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open at Basel.

In the Men’s Singles pre-quarterfinals yesterday, Subhankar stunned Indonesia’s fifth seed Jonatan Christie while Praneeth defeated eighth-placed compatriot Sameer Verma. Parupalli Kashyap, however, bowed out.

In Women’s Singles, Riya made it to the last eight after her opponent Canada’s Michelle Li retired hurt when the score was 18-16 in favour of the Indian.

The Women’s Doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, the Men’s duo of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Chirag Shetty and the Mixed Doubles team of MR Arjun and K Maneesha also won their pre-quarterfinal fixtures to progress.