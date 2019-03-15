Terror Attack at mosque : 49 Killed, Several Injured

At least 49 people have been reported dead in the two mass shootings at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Friday, 15 March, police commissioner Mike Bush confirmed during a press briefing.

PM Jacinda Ardern in another press briefing noted that the incident “can only be described as a terrorist attack.” The gunman at one mosque was an Australian-born citizen, Australian PM Scott Morrison confirmed in Sydney – describing him as “an extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist.”

The terror attack took place in Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and the Linwood Mosque in the city’s outer suburb.