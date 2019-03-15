The first song from ” MERA NAAM SHAJI” will be released today

“MERA NAAM SHAAJI” is the third film directed by Nadir shah right after his first directional debut ” Amar Akbar Antony” and Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan. The film apprises about the life chronicle of three persons named “Shaji”. Biju Menon, Asif Ali and Baji are the main attractions of the film.

The film portrays Biju Menon as the “Shaji” from Kozhikode, Asif Ali as “Shaji” from Thiruvananthapuram and Baiju as “Shaji from Kochi”.

The pre-production team announces the film would be an amalgamation of comedy and suspense.

The team has announced they will release their first song from the film today at 5 pm. The song will be released from Tovino’s official Facebook page.