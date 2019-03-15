Latest NewsIndia

Tribunal issues notice to SIMI to appear before it on Apr 15

Mar 15, 2019, 11:08 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Registrar of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal has issued notices to Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) to appear before it on 15th of next month for further proceedings.

Earlier in a notification, the Centre had extended the ban on SIMI for next five years over its involvement in acts of terrorism.

The government has constituted Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal for the hearing regarding declaration of Students Islamic Movement of India, SIMI as an Unlawful Association under the provision of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,1967. The Tribunal is comprised of Delhi High Court Judge, Justice Mukta Gupta.

Tags

Related Articles

Raai Laxmi stuns with new look at Society Achievers Awards 2018

Jan 17, 2018, 07:50 pm IST
srk and ziva winning hearts

SRK and Dhoni’s daughter winning hearts with these cute photos

Apr 11, 2018, 04:13 pm IST

Gold price stay steady

Nov 27, 2018, 04:51 pm IST

Shaikh Mohammad approved the largest budget in the history of Dubai, for 2018

Dec 11, 2017, 09:15 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close