Tribunal issues notice to SIMI to appear before it on Apr 15

The Registrar of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal has issued notices to Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) to appear before it on 15th of next month for further proceedings.

Earlier in a notification, the Centre had extended the ban on SIMI for next five years over its involvement in acts of terrorism.

The government has constituted Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal for the hearing regarding declaration of Students Islamic Movement of India, SIMI as an Unlawful Association under the provision of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,1967. The Tribunal is comprised of Delhi High Court Judge, Justice Mukta Gupta.