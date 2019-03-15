VT Balram Gives a Mouth Shutting Reply to M M Mani’s Troll

Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan, who was considered close to party leader Sonia Gandhi, on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Vadakkan said he was deeply hurt at the way the Congress questioned the integrity of the armed forces after the suicide bombing at Pulwama led to India-Pakistan tensions.

CPI(M) leader and minister of electricity in Kerala, M M Mani had found this as an opportunity to troll Congress party.

In his Facebook post-Mani took a dig at the plight of the Congress. “A request to those who leave lastly; please turn off the light and fan before locking up the party office. Because your backbone may not be worthy but electricity is. Do not waste it.” he wrote on Fb.

Now Young Congress MLA V T Balram has given a fitting reply to Mani. Balram said

‘The person who left last the party office, not only turned off the fan and light but defused the entire nation in Communist countries. Nobody has ever tried to take a new connection in these countries. As long as India is here, Congress will continue to remain here as the light of democracy”

He ends the post by saying that Congress is his pride and the party should come into power.