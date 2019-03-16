Latest NewsIndia

10 year old girl raped with the help of her teacher

Mar 16, 2019, 06:13 pm IST
A 10year old girl child was brutally raped. The incident occurred in Gurugram in New Delhi. The girl was raped by a 54-year-old businessman. He raped the child with the help of her tuition teacher. The person was arrested by the police. An NGO has given the complaint with ample proofs.

The tragic event came into light after a social media friend of the tuition teacher who accidentally saw the personnel chat between the teacher and businessman, handed over the screenshot of the chat to his friend who is working in an NGO based at Kolkata. He handed over the proofs to the police.

A relative of the businessman and the teacher were colleagues. He exploits the friendship and by using the acquittance with the teacher he raped the girl. The girl while counselling informed that she was raped four times by the man at her tuition teachers home.

