After Tom Vadakkan, Congress M.P Shashi Tharoor’s Relative Joins BJP

Mar 16, 2019, 11:42 am IST
Congress leader Tom Vadakkan on Thursday had joined Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Tom Vadakkan is considered to be a close aide of Sonia Gandhi who is the chairperson of Congress party. Hours after this, another news has shook Congress party that Congress M.P Shashi Tharoor’s relative too has joined BJP.

Tharoor’s aunt Sobhana Sasikumar and her husband Sasikumar said they had been longtime supporters of the BJP and that there was no need for such a function to welcome them into the party.

Welcoming 14 new members from diverse backgrounds into the party, BJP’s Kerala president P S Sreedharan Pillai called them the cream of Kochi and honoured them with a party shawl in the media’s presence.

