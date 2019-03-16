Congress will ensure guaranteed minimum income for poor,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has declared that if voted to power his party will ensure ‘minimum income for poor.’ He also said that India will be first country to do so.

The announcement comes at a time when Narendra Modi government launched ambitious ‘PM-KISAN scheme’ during its last Budget.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) was announced in the interim Budget 2019-20 on February 1, 2019. Under the Scheme, Rs 6,000 will be given per year to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of upto 2 hectares. The amount will be given in three installments of Rs.2000 each.