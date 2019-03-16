Latest NewsPolitics

Congress will ensure guaranteed minimum income for poor,says Rahul Gandhi

Mar 16, 2019, 03:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has declared that if voted to power his party will ensure ‘minimum income for poor.’ He also said that India will be first country to do so.

The announcement comes at a time when Narendra Modi government launched ambitious ‘PM-KISAN scheme’ during its last Budget.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) was announced in the interim Budget 2019-20 on February 1, 2019. Under the Scheme, Rs 6,000 will be given per year to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of upto 2 hectares. The amount will be given in three installments of Rs.2000 each.

Tags

Related Articles

Padmanabhaswamy Temple to allow Yesudas to visit shrine

Sep 19, 2017, 12:37 am IST
mallika sherawat lashes out over kathua

See how Mallika Sherawat expressed disgust over Kathua rape case

Apr 17, 2018, 09:19 pm IST

Another Nirbhaya, missing Haryana student found raped

Jan 15, 2018, 11:56 am IST

These countries provide free visa entry for Indians

Aug 14, 2017, 08:22 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close