CPI(M) releases first list of 44 candidates for 11 states

The Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPI-M) released their first list on Saturday, naming 44 candidates in various constituencies of 11 states and a Union territory.

In the latest released list, the CPI(M) had fielded 16 candidates from West Bengal and 15 from Kerala, which are considered as bastions of the left party. Along with this, the party has fielded two candidates each in Tripura, Assam and Tamil Nadu each, while in states like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Punjab, the party has named only one candidate each till now. The party has also mentioned one candidate from Lakshadweep.

Among the prime candidates, named in the first list, include – Venna George (Pathanamthitta in Kerala), KN Balagopal (Kollam in Kerala), KP Satheesh Chandran (Kasargode in Kerala), Sukhbir Singh (Hisar in Haryana), Amiya Kumar Handique (Lakhimpur in Assam), Jeeva Pandu Gavit (Dindori in Maharashtra), Shankar Prasad Datta (Tripura West), Mohammad Salim (Raigunj in West Bengal), Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya (Jadavpur in WB), Badruddaza Khan (Murshidabad in WB) and PR Natarajan (Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu).

hough the list is vast and contains a number of other prominent leaders, it is expected that other significant leaders would be listed in the second list.