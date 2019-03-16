Does Tom Vadakkan’s Name Feature in BJP’s Probable Candidate List From Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP leaders from Kerala has reached the HeadQuarters of the organisation to decide on the final list of candidates to contest in Loksabha elections.

BJP State president P S Sreedharan Pillai said that Tom Vadakkan’s name does not feature in the list and that this will be finalised by the central leadership of the party.

Congress leader Tom Vadakkan on Thursday had joined Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Tom Vadakkan is considered to be a close aide of Sonia Gandhi who is the chairperson of Congress party.