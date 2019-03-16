Latest NewsTechnology

Facebook loses major dignitaries

Mar 16, 2019, 04:53 pm IST
Less than a minute

Two veterans leave Facebook on the background of lexical disagreements with the founder Mark Zuckerberg the reports says. One being the watsapp head Chirs Danielas and another Chris cox who was inturn known as “third person in Facebook”.

Chris cox is the chief product officer and a thirteen year facebook veteran. Cox’s exit is considered as a part of a big executive reshuffle.The changes solidify that Facebook is entering a new era as it chases the trend of feed sharing giving way to private communication.

Tags

Related Articles

Is there any relationship between Aamir’s ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ and ‘Pirates of Caribbean’?

May 21, 2017, 01:36 pm IST
Navya-Nanda-Naveli

Inside Pics From Birthday Bash of Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda

Dec 7, 2018, 10:47 am IST

Old and new houses of Indian Cricketers : See Pics

Sep 12, 2018, 06:08 pm IST

CoA lifts suspensions on Pandya, Rahul

Jan 24, 2019, 10:26 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close