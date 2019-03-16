Facebook loses major dignitaries

Two veterans leave Facebook on the background of lexical disagreements with the founder Mark Zuckerberg the reports says. One being the watsapp head Chirs Danielas and another Chris cox who was inturn known as “third person in Facebook”.

Chris cox is the chief product officer and a thirteen year facebook veteran. Cox’s exit is considered as a part of a big executive reshuffle.The changes solidify that Facebook is entering a new era as it chases the trend of feed sharing giving way to private communication.