General Election 2019: Complainant in solar case will contest against accused

In increasing the heat of the election battle, the complainant in solar sexual harassment case informed that she will contest against those who are accused in the case if they contest in the coming Lok Sabha election. she confirmed that she will contest against the accused in the solar case.

Earlier, the crime branch had registered a case for sexual harassment against Congress MLAs Hibi Eden, Adoor Prakash and A P Anil Kumar. She made it clear that she will contest against these leaders if the Congress party give seats to them. She also warned that she will also expose the evidence against them. She will contest the elections with evidence against them, she said.

She had lodged a complaint that she was sexually exploited after promising help to start the solar industry. This sexual harassment case is one of the cases connected with solar corruption of 2013.