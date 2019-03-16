One Modi giving away crores to other Modis,says Rahul Gandhi

Kickstarting Congress’ Lok Sabha campaign in Uttarakhand, party President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday upped the ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning why all the “Modis were getting money” from the one Modi at the helm. “Why is it that all thieves have their last name as Modi only? Why one Modi is giving all the money to other Modis,” said Gandhi amid thunderous applause and loud sloganeering “Chowkidar Chor Hai”.

To buttress his claim, Gandhi took the names of Nirav Modi, the key accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam, and Lalit Modi, who was involved in irregularities in the Indian Premiere League. Gandhi told the crowd at the Parade Ground rally here that “all these Modis” have been absconding taking crores of rupees with them.

He claimed the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre gave lakhs and crores of rupees to just 15-20 people and did nothing for the welfare of farmers and the unemployed youths. Gandhi also claimed that lands were being given to top business houses such as the Adanis in Uttarakhand in an apparent reference to the new MSME policy of the state according to which it has relaxed the tough norms in Land Acts.