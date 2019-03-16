Redmi will launch its latest phone “Redmi GO” on March 19.

This news is for those for phone enthusiasts who love to upgrade their smartphones to the latest ones.

The Chinese based mobile brand, Redmi, is making a loud noise in mobile gadget platforms with their new innovations. This time Redmi has come up with a new smartphone which can be considered as the successor of Redmi Note 7. “Redmi Go” will be released on March 19. This will be the first of the Android Go series.

Redmi Go is currently available in foreign markets and they would be making the debut in India.

The Redmi Go is powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor with 1.4ghz clock speed there will be 3BG and 4 GB variants. The phone will run on Android Oreo which can be upgraded. It comes with a 5.0″ HD screen display, with a resolution of 720p. The phone measures 140.4mm x 70.1 mm x 8.35 mm and weighs 137 g.

The phone is equipped by the rear camera of the 8MP camera while the front camera is of 5MP. Redmi Go has a battery capacity of 3000mAh, with standby time lasting 10 days. The phone’s uni-body is available in two colour tones, and the smartphone is splash and dust-proof.

It is expected to be priced around Rs 4,000 in India. The phone will be launched on Flipkart.

