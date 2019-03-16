Senior BJP leader’s son likely to join Congress

A national English daily has reported that a senior BJP leader’s son has joined Congress. Uttarakahand Former cheif minister Major General(retd) B.C.Khanduri’s son Manish Khanduri has likely to join Congress, the Hindustan Times reported. But both Khanduri and Manish has not responded to the report yet.

B.C.Khanduri is the sitting MP from the Powri constituency. His daughter Rithu Khanduri is also a MP from the Yamakeshavar constituency. But it assumed that Manish will contest in Congress ticket from Powri constituency against his father.

But BJP Uttarakhand cheif Ajay Bhatt has declined the news. He claimed that no BJP leader is going to join Congress. He also said that Manish is not a mmber of the party.