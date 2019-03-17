6 GB additional 4G data for Jio Prime users; Read to know more

Reliance Jio’s “Jio Celebration Pack” is now available to the users. The offer announced by Geo during the second anniversary in September will be available to customers for a short time.

According to the offer, 2 GB internet will be provided for the users. This offer will be available only for Jio Prime members. This offer is valid up to March 20. Jio offers 6 GB additional data for those users who choose the celebration pack. You can check your “My Jio” app for further reference.