6 GB additional 4G data for Jio Prime users; Read to know more

Mar 17, 2019, 09:37 pm IST
Reliance Jio’s “Jio Celebration Pack” is now available to the users. The offer announced by Geo during the second anniversary in September will be available to customers for a short time.

According to the offer, 2 GB internet will be provided for the users. This offer will be available only for Jio Prime members. This offer is valid up to March 20. Jio offers 6 GB additional data for those users who choose the celebration pack. You can check your “My Jio” app for further reference.

