A new study by archaeologists give evidences to Neolithic celebrations

A study conducted by archaeologists of Cardiff University has given evidence to Neolithic celebrations. The research team have unearthed evidence of the earliest large-scale celebrations in Britain when people and animals traveled hundreds of miles for prehistoric feasting rituals near the world-famous monuments of Stonehenge and Avebury.

The scientists examined the bones of 131 pigs, the prime feasting animals from four Late Neolithic complexes. Researchers said, pig bones excavated from four sites were from animals raised as far away as Scotland, North East England and West Wales, as well as numerous other locations across the British Isles.

The study demonstrates a scale of movement and level of social complexity not previously appreciated. He says these gatherings could be seen as the first united cultural events of island, with people from all corners of Britain descending on the areas around Stonehenge to feast on food that had been specially reared and transported from their homes.