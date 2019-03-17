Adobe Shockwawe will be discontinued on April 9

The web content player Shockwave will be discontinued on April 9. The Shockwave once predominated in websites was outdated after the introduction of HTML5.

Shockwave was used to play video on websites. Flashplayer another application of Adobe will also be discontinued.Falshplayer will be discontinued on 2020. Shockwave player enterprise will be continued up to 2022. This discontinuing of Adobe services will not affect internet users as more sophisticated applications are available.