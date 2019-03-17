Latest NewsBusiness

Boeing Max Crisis: Airline charges may be increased

Mar 17, 2019, 10:41 am IST
The flight ticket charges in the country may see an upward swing in the coming weeks. As per online ticket booking agencies, the Indian airline companies may increase their flight ticket charges. As the summer vacation is nearing the companies may increase their domestic ticket price by around 20%.

Jet Airways which faces financial crisis has cut down its 40% trips. Spice Jet has decided to avoid its 12 Boeing Max flights which face global backlash after the Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed after its takeoff. The number of passengers in domestic flights has been increasing day by day. Up to June 2018, the growth in the number of passengers has registered an upward movement. By 2024, India will become the country with the highest number of domestic flight passengers. As per the International Air Transport Association In India, the airline passengers are increasing.

