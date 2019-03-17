Congress has become the recruiting agency of BJp, says Kodiyeri

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan accused that the Congress party is now acting as a recruiting agency of BJP. At this crucial time of general election, the UDF has lost strength in the state. The UDF is facing degeneration both organizationally and politically, Kodiyeri accused.

In Kerala, the Congress party has no leadership. In the last five year around 200 Congress leaders quit the party and joined BJP Congress is now a recruiting agency of BJP, the CPM leader said.

In Vadakara, RMP works as the B team of UDF. BJP leaders are fighting each other to get candidature so that they can get money, he accused.