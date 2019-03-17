Former Supreme Court Judge Pinaki Chandra Ghosh may become India’s first Lokpal

Former Supreme Court Judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose will become the first Lokpal of the country. The Lokpal system consists of 4 former High Court judges and 4 former civil service officers. Earlier the Supreme Court has given a deadline to appoint the anti-corruption ombudsman. The deadline was February 1.

A high power committee has recommended the name of justice P.C.Ghosh. The high power committee comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and opposition leader Mallikarjun Gargeh. Mallikarjun Gargeh did not attended the meeting.

The Lokpal Act was passed in 2013. The Act asks to construct a Lokpal in center and Lokayukta in the states to investigate corruption cases and charges.

Justice P.C.Ghosh was appointed as the Kolkata High Court chief justice in 1997. He become the Supreme Court judge in 2013.It was P.C Ghosh who sentenced Shashikala, the close aid of former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalitha in corruption case. He was then the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.