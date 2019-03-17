KeralaLatest News

Former Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas to contest in the Lok Sabha election

Mar 17, 2019, 12:44 pm IST
Senior IPS officer and former vigilance director Jacob Thomas, who is under suspension now may likely to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. As per some reports he has conveyed this to his nearest and dearest. He will likely to contest from two constituencies – one in Malabar and other in the central Travancore region. As government employees can not contest in elections, he will give application for voluntary retirement from IPS. Jacob Thomas who is in the DGP cadre now has one and half year service.

Jacob Thomas, the senior-most IPS officer in the state is under suspension from 2017 December. He was suspended for criticizing the mistakes in rehabilitation and rescue management of government during ‘Okhi cyclone calamity’.After six month, he was again suspended for publishing a autobiographical book in which he has criticized the government. His third suspension came in the name of a vigilance case that was registered against him.

Jacob Thomas who was always critical of corruption and mis management has a large following among public. Considered to be the most honest and committed civil service officer of the state, he thinks that his image will help him in winning the election. Though he has not responded to the news.

