Goa CM Manohar Parrikar passes away

Chief Minister and former Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar breathed his last at 63 years on Sunday in his residence in Goa.

Parrikar was suffering from pancreatic cancer for a long time and even went to the United States for the treatment in March to June in 2018. After returning for the US, he offered his resignation as Chief Minister of state, but was requested to serve by BJP central committee. President Ram Nath Kovind has tweeted about the demise and shared his condolences.