Manohar Parrikar was ‘builder of modern Goa’ : PM Narendra Modi

The sudden demise of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar has left a void in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with condolences from prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been pouring in since last one hour. The news came as a shock, especially to the Goa BJP unit, who will now have to search for a new chief minister for the state. Parrikar (63) died of a pancreatic ailment at his private residence near Panaji this evening.

Hours after the news of Parrikar’s demise was made public by President Ram Nath Kovind, Modi took to Twitter and condoled the death of former defence minister of India.

“Shri Manohar Parrikar was an unparalleled leader. A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations. Deeply saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” the prime minister wrote.