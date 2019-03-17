Narendra Modi thanks Nirav Modi for supporting ‘#MainBhiChowkidar’ campaign

Prime Minister initiated ‘#MainBhiChowkidar’hashtag campaign as a reply to Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi has raised a slogan ‘ Chokidar chor hai ( the watchman is a thief) against Prime Minister. The campaign that initiated by Modi has been instant hit in social media. But a little carelessness by the promoters of the campaign has been trolled by social media.

THose who use the hashtag ‘#MainBhiChowkidar’ will receive a tweet from Prime Minister’s official Twitter page. But a fake twitter page which uses the user name Nirav Modi also used this hashtag. And they also received the thanking message. But as the stupidity of this was realized by the social media managers of BJP they deleted the tweet. But by that time the netizens have started trolling.

Modi ji deleted the tweet.

Sir main loan maaf pakka samjhu? #MainBhiChowkidar pic.twitter.com/qM9pNgitaM — Nirav Modi Fan (@niiravmodi) March 16, 2019

It’s great to see that Modi is still in touch with his buddies. #ChowkidarChorHai pic.twitter.com/191BinitIb — Congress (@INCIndia) March 16, 2019

Dear BJP, We’re sorry your campaign backfired. We sympathise with your pain & frustration. Maybe you should make an effort to be real than rely on bots 🙂

Feel hugged ?

Love,

From the party that fought for your freedom P.S #EkHiChowkidarChorHai 😉 https://t.co/2LtfDwIFPW — Congress (@INCIndia) March 16, 2019

Modi ji deleted the tweet.

Sir main loan maaf pakka samjhu? #MainBhiChowkidar pic.twitter.com/qM9pNgitaM — Nirav Modi Fan (@niiravmodi) March 16, 2019