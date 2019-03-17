Research founds that air pollution may harm unborn baby

A study lead by the researchers from Rutgers University in the US found that air pollution may harm the cardiovascular system of unborn baby. The study published in the journal Cardiovascular Toxicology, confirms that small unseen particles in air pollution inhaled by pregnant women may damage the cardiovascular system of the unborn baby and delay its growth and development.

The early first trimester and late third trimester were critical windows during which pollutants most affect the mother’s and foetus’ cardiovascular systems.

These findings suggest that pregnant women, women of child-bearing years who may be pregnant, and those undergoing fertility treatments should avoid areas known for high air pollution or stay inside on high-smog days to reduce their exposure. The study also suggests that pregnant women should also consider monitoring their indoor air quality.