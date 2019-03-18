Chinese man arrested for flying drone over Victoria Memorial

A Chinese citizen was arrested in Kolkata on Sunday after he was spotted flying a drone on the grounds of the city’s most prominent landmark, Victoria Memorial. The memorial lies within a three-kilometre radius of the high security zone around Fort William, the headquarters of the Army’s Eastern Command.

The CISF posted at Victoria Memorial first detained the Chinese man and two women who were with him. He was taken to Hastings police station. He was then produced in court and sent to police custody till March 25.

The two women accompanying him were released. It is not known if they are Chinese citizens or Indians.

The man is reportedly from China China’s Gudong and is 35 years old.

The Chinese consulate in Kolkata has been informed about the incident.

According to legal experts, once can own a drone in India but cannot fly it without a number of permissions from authorities. And a drone cannot be flown in restricted zones as the Chinese citizen did.