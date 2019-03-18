Latest NewsTechnology

Do You Want this Flying Motor Cycle? Here is the Price

Mar 18, 2019, 08:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

Jetpacks not enough for you? Are you looking for something more adventurous? Then check out the Speeder, a new jet-powered motorcycle from Jetpack Aviation (JPA).

Dubbed the “Speeder,” the $380,000 vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft will reach at least 150 miles per hour, have a 45-mile range and be able to travel as high as 15,000 feet when it debuts next year, according to David Mayman, the CEO of JetPack Aviation, a company that creates and sells personal jet packs.

The hyper-futuristic angular design of The Speeder pulls inspiration from Star Wars and Batman’s garage. It’s a compact, personal hoverbike that feels like a stolen, mil-spec Black Ops project made available to well-heeled thrillseekers.

It’s currently taking pre-orders for commercial versions of the flying motorcycles for eventual delivery in Los Angeles. To reserve a motorcycle, potential customers need to put down a $10,000 deposit and eventually drop $380,000 on the full build. According to the company’s website, only 20 of the Speeders will be created for commercial use; the rest of the company’s future production will be dedicated to military and other government applications.

Tags

Related Articles

Asus Zenfone

Latest Prizes Of Asus Zenfone 5 leaked

Apr 11, 2018, 03:39 pm IST
terrorist

ESCAPED TERRORIST SPOTTED; BREAKING NEWS

May 10, 2018, 02:19 pm IST

Amit Shah to launch BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’

Oct 22, 2017, 10:39 pm IST

Something proud to be heard from rulers of any country by its people: Here Netanyahu about Israel says it

Jan 19, 2018, 08:03 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close