“It is better to Dismiss Muslim League than Seeking Help of SDPI: Muneer

Mar 18, 2019, 04:12 pm IST
Kozhikode: Senior Muslim League leader M K Muneer has said that it is better to dismiss Muslim League party as a whole than seeking the help of SDPI. He said the principles of the league is not something that changes with a casual handshake. The leader was indirectly responding to the allegations of the league making a secret alliance with SDPI for the election.

Earlier, SDPI had come up with a claim that they had a meeting with League at Ponnani. The president of SDPI said that it was not a secret meeting and that there was no special agenda for it.

