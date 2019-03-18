Latest NewsIndia

J&K : Soldier killed, 3 injured in Pak shelling

Mar 18, 2019, 12:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

An army jawan was killed and three others were critically injured during fresh shelling by Pakistani forces at the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Monday.

Pakistani troops used mortar shells and small arms during ceasefire violation in Keri Battal area of Sunderbani sector.

“A soldier was killed when Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation around 5.30 a.m. today. The Indian Army retaliated effectively,” news agency IANS quoted an army official as saying.

The latest firing comes just hours after Pakistan violated ceasefire at Rajouri on Sunday.

