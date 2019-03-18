Men must drink coffee to lower the risk of getting prostate cancer ;Read to know more

Prostate gland is an integral part in men reproductive system. Below the urinary bladder behind the rectum reside them. Prostate gland help in the production of seminal liquid. In men, prostate gland have the higher risk of getting affected from cancer than any other internal organs. Now a new study has revealed that Men who drink cofee regularly will lower the risk of Prostate Cancer.

Scientists from Kanazawa University in Japan have identified kahweol acetate and cafestol hydrocarbon compounds naturally found in coffee — which may inhibit the growth of prostate cancer.

“We found that kahweol acetate and cafestol inhibited the growth of cancer cells in mice, but the combination seemed to work synergistically, leading to a significantly slower tumour growth than in untreated mice,” said lead author Hiroaki Iwamoto.