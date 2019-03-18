Latest NewsPolitics

New Goa CM will be sworn in by 3pm,says BJP

Mar 18, 2019, 01:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

The decision on the next chief minister of Goa will be taken by 2 pm today, and the sworn-in ceremony will take place at 3 pm, reported PTI.

The Congress also stakes claim to form the government. Manohar Parrikar, the Goa CM died on Sunday leaving behind the political crisis in the state. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun its search for a new CM candidate. Goa assembly speaker Pramod Sawant is the frontrunner for the top post. While, Sudhin Dhawalikar and Vijay Sardesai, who heads the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Goa Forward Party (GFP), are hopeful for the CM post.

BJP MLA and state health minister Vishwajeet Rane is also a probable candidate for the CM post. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday held a meeting with BJP legislators and allies to reach consensus on who will be the next chief minister of Goa. However, the meeting remained inconclusive.

Tags

Related Articles

Sabarimala Issue : Vendors plan to make legal action against Devaswom board

Nov 24, 2018, 03:34 pm IST
Gulab-Jamun

How To Make Gulab Jamun

Dec 18, 2018, 05:42 pm IST

River Ganga to get Armed Guards

Nov 1, 2018, 12:29 pm IST

Islamic State group-inspired Sydney man imprisoned for 17 years

May 18, 2018, 03:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close