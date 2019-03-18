New Goa CM will be sworn in by 3pm,says BJP

The decision on the next chief minister of Goa will be taken by 2 pm today, and the sworn-in ceremony will take place at 3 pm, reported PTI.

The Congress also stakes claim to form the government. Manohar Parrikar, the Goa CM died on Sunday leaving behind the political crisis in the state. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun its search for a new CM candidate. Goa assembly speaker Pramod Sawant is the frontrunner for the top post. While, Sudhin Dhawalikar and Vijay Sardesai, who heads the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Goa Forward Party (GFP), are hopeful for the CM post.

BJP MLA and state health minister Vishwajeet Rane is also a probable candidate for the CM post. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday held a meeting with BJP legislators and allies to reach consensus on who will be the next chief minister of Goa. However, the meeting remained inconclusive.