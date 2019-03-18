Priyanka Gandhi begins ‘Ganga yatra’ with a special ‘pooja’ at Hanuman temple : Watch Video

Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh-East Priyanka Gandhi, who is on a four-day state visit, will begin her 140-km-long ‘Ganga yatra’ from Allahabad to Varanasi on Monday.

During her second visit to Uttar Pradesh after being appointed the party’s general secretary, Priyanka will formally kick off Congress party’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections from the political hotbed of eastern Uttar Pradesh – Allahabad – and reach Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi using the river route. Ahead of her visit, Priyanka on Sunday wrote an open letter to the people of Uttar Pradesh and promised to have an honest conversation about their grievances.