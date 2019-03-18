Shivsena wants Narendra Modi to be the next PM : Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that his party wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be reinstated as the PM.

Speaking at a public rally, he said: “We want Modi as PM again. Why this ‘mahagathbandhan’ has not yet disclosed their PM candidate? Is Rahul Gandhi their PM candidate?”

Launching a scathing attack on Pakistan, he said: “Not just surgical strikes, I want that Pakistan should be destroyed completely. They are like a dog’s tail but even the dog is honest.”Maharashtra will vote for Lok Sabha elections in three phases. The polling dates are April 10, 17 and 24.