The New Apple Ipad Air and Ipad Mini is here. All You Need to Know

The new iPad Air sits between the 9.7-inch iPad introduced last year, which starts at $329, and the 11-inch iPad Pro, which starts at $799 and has a more powerful A12X processor. The company has now discontinued the older 10.5-inch iPad Pro from 2017. Apple hadn’t released an “Air” version of the iPad since switching over to the plain old “iPad” in 2017.

This new model will be powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, and it will slot into the iPad lineup between the larger iPad and iPad Pro models. Apple is making the iPad Air available starting at $499 for the Wi-Fi model and $629 for the Wi-Fi and cellular version.

Ipad mini looks identical to the previous 2015 model. But everything has been updated inside the device. It now features an A12 chip (the system on a chip designed for the iPhone XS), a 7.9-inch display that is 25 percent brighter, a wider range of colors and works with True Tone. And it also works with the Apple Pencil.

This new iPad Air is a bit cheaper than the 11-inch iPad Pro and looks more or less like the previous generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro — I know, it’s confusing. The iPad Air now features an A12 chip, which should represent a significant upgrade over the previous-generation iPad Pro that featured an A10X. The iPad Air works with the Smart Keyboard.