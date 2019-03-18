This is What Rahul Gandhi Said About P.M Modi’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Main Bhi Chowkidaar” campaign drew barbs from the opposition after BJP leaders rushed to add “chowkidar” to their Twitter handles.

“You can keep trying Mr Modi, but the truth cannot be extinguished. Every Indian is saying it. #ChowkidarChorHai P.S: Do force Sushma ji to add “Chowkidar” to her handle. It’s looking very bad,” said Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, taking a dig a t the P.M.

Rahul Gandhi, who has coined the “Chowkidar chor hai (the watchman is a thief)” slogan, alleges the government has negotiated an overpriced deal to help Anil Ambani’s rookie defence firm bag an offset contract from Dassault, the manufacturer of the Rafale aircraft.

Soon after PM Modi added “Chowkidar” to his twitter title, BJP leaders and ministers followed suit. From Union minister Arun Jaitley to party chief Amit Shah, and even foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, added “Chowkidar” to their Twitter handles.