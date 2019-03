In Tennis, India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran rose to the career-high rank of 84 in the latest men’s rankings of the Association of Tennis Professionals(ATP). Injured Yuki Bhambri has, however, dropped out of top-200 for the first time in almost two years.

In the Women’s Tennis Association rankings, Ankita Raina continues to be India’s top-ranked player at 168. She was followed by Karman Kaur Thandi, who jumped seven places to 203.