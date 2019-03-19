BJP vice president quit party; May join Congress

In a severe setback to the saffron party in Tripura, the party’s Vice-President, Subal Bhowmik, has quit the party and is set to join the Congress party which is expected to nominate Bhowmik as the party candidate’s in the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency.

According to sources, the decision came overnight after Bhowmik sat for a meeting with the PCC President of Tripura Pradyot Kishore Manikya who apparently assured him that the party would field him as the candidate from Tripura West Constituency.

Addressing the media, Bhowmick confirmed that he joined the Congress and said, “Rahul Gandhi will be visiting tomorrow and I’ll be present in the programme. I don’t want to be a burden to the BJP Party as many in the party had claimed that if I became the President of the party in the state, the party will undergo damages. They even said that if I am selected for the candidature of MP, the Government will face problems and I do not want that to happen. Thus, I am resigning.